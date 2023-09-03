BBA to keep two tournaments

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will retain two of their major national tournaments in the coming season with the board hoping there will even be more competitions as the campaign progresses.

At the BBA annual general meeting held on Saturday, it was revealed that the sponsors of the Lakers annual tournament and the Khanyisile Basketball tournament have all committed to hosting the competitions.

BBA secretary-general Francis Dube said: “The prospect of the coming season is that it’s going to be exciting. We have two tournaments that we already have and organisers of one have written to us, the Khanyisile tournament on October 29. At the same time, the Lakers Annual Tournament is also on in November. This is good news for us and we are hopeful we will get even other sponsors willing to host national tournaments which is good for the province.”

BBA has set up a new league to be called the Elite League after a resolutions was passed at the annual general meeting.

“The major highlight of the meeting basically was about the competition policy where there is a creation of a league called the Elite League which will comprise six teams,” said Dube.

The teams that finished in the top four last season are Legends, Mavericks, Lakers and Giants. The winner from the B League last season will join the four while there will be a play-off to find the sixth team.

The play-offs will be played between Highlanders, Nust and Clippers. These teams were number five, six and seven in the previous men’s A league.

The B League and C League will still continue in the men’s category.

[email protected]