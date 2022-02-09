BBL action continues

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

LAKERS take on Legends this Saturday in what will likely be a very bruising but competitive encounter in the Bulawayo Basketball League at Khanyisile Basketball Courts.

Zvikomborero Gumbo scored 13 points and the Lakers beat Clippers 76-50 on Friday night in a very thrilling encounter at Khanyisile Basketball Courts while his teammate Gareth Jenkins top scored with 13 points when they beat NUST 63-44 the previous weekend.

They start this weekend as favourites but face a wily and often physical Legends themselves with key shooters in Kelvin Mthimkhulu and Honest Ngulube who have been on fire all through the season so far. Lakers are quick in transition and difficult to defend in the front court, but in a previous encounter, Legends have managed to slow down their younger opponents.

In the women’s league, Makhosazana and her Angels will be looking to get the better of NUST when the two square off on Friday. Ncube has hit a purple patch while skipper Janet Muthiniri continues to shine. The front court trio of Ncube, Muthiniri and Luyanda Phiri has been finding its rhythm of late and if the back court pair of Tsitsi Moyo and Sisa Bhebhe start throwing down points, NUST could be in for a long evening.

Angels’ Moyo said: “We’ve been struggling to get back to where we were technically before lockdowns shut down the game, but I think we are getting there. As team we are playing better and are a lot more cohesive and we should have a very decent game against NUST.”

Angels’ coach, Keith Chiposi echoed her sentiments: “Our biggest struggle has been to get match fit, but with each passing weekend the girls are getting there. Very soon we will be at our most competitive and hopefully we can begin to look like championship contenders.”

Bulawayo Basketball League Weekend Fixtures

Friday 11 February 2022

1600: Angels vs NUST (W); 1730: City Knights vs Clippers (A)

Saturday 12 February 2022

9.00: City Royals Vs Glen Lodge (W); 10.30: City Royals Vs Clippers B (B); 1200: Giants B Vs Highlanders B (B); 1330: Lakers A Vs Highlanders (w); 1500: Mavericks Vs Mzansi (W); 1630: Highlanders Vs NUST A; 1800: Legends Vs Lakers A

Bulawayo Basketball League Previous Results

4 February 2022

Lakers Mzansi 59 vs Lakers Glen Lodge 29(W)

14pts Amanda Nxumalo (Lakers Mzansi)

11pts Nqoba Tshuma (Lakers Glen Lodge)

Clippers 50 vs Lakers A 76 (A)

14pts Kudzai Kugezi (Clippers)

13pts Zvikomborero Gumbo (Lakers A)

5 February 2022

Highlanders B 26 vs City Royals 28 (B)

14pts Delight Dube (Highlanders B)

12pts Anesu Mate (City Royals)

NUST B 29 vs Mavericks B 33 (B)

8pts Radial Mugano (NUST)

9pts Similo Mkonde ( Mavericks B)

Lakers Mzansi 39 vs City Royals 20 (W)

14pts Semokele Ngwenya ( Lakers Mzansi)

4pts Nicole Bote (City Royals)

Clippers B 26 vs Lakers Supermed 80 (B)

8pts Shingirai Sachirera (Clippers B)

23pts Andrew Dube (Lakers Supermed)

Mavericks 33 vs Angels 31 (W)

11pts Thando Mlotshwa ( Mavericks)

9pts Makhosazana Ncube (Angels)

Mavericks 68 vs Highlanders 32 (A)

21pts Darryl ( Mavericks)

13pts Ryan Mhlanga (Highlanders)

Giants 49 vs Legends 44 (A)

18pts Nicholas Zitha (Giants)

17pts Honest Ngulube (Legends)

