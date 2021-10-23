BBL Pre-season tournament underway

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Basketball League Pre-Season Tournament is currently underway at Khanyisile and Eveline High School Courts in Bulawayo.

Eight men’s teams including national champions Mercenaries from Mutare and provincial champions, Mavericks alongside five women’s teams are taking part in the annual tournament.

The men’s’ teams have been split into two groups: Group A comprises Mavericks, Highlanders, Mercenaries and Lakers and will play their group matches at Eveline High School while Group comprises Legends, Young Stars, Falcons and Giants. Group B matches will be played at Khanyisile Courts.

All men’s and the women’s matches will move to Khanyisile Courts in the second half of the competition this afternoon.

The tournament is the first time in 22 months that basketball has been played in the province and comes at a time when the Government through the Sports and recreation Commission cleared numerous sporting codes to resume their activities.