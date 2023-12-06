BCC 2024 budget to maintain last year’s US dollar tariffs

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said their 2024 budget will maintain the US dollar tariffs at last year’s levels, while monthly bills will continue to be based on US dollar tariffs but translated to local currency at time of billing.

On 30 October, the BCC approved a US$264 million standstill budget for 2024 with more focus on improved service delivery while also conforming to the national development thrust.

Speaking at a press conference on the 2024 council budget on Wednesday, BCC Finance and Development Committee deputy chairperson, Councillor Dumisani Nkomo said the 2024 proposed budget sets the tone for the city of Bulawayo’s aspirations for the forthcoming 12 months guided by the council’s vision.

“The 2024 budget will maintain the US dollar tariffs at last year’s levels. Monthly bills will continue to be based on US dollar tariffs but translated to local currency at time of billing. Payment of bills will continue to be in all currencies tradable in our country,” he said.

“Council is expected to deliver services in line with the residents and stakeholders expectations, however, it is expected that the economy should be stable in order to realise the goals and outcomes set out in the proposed budget.”

He said the City of Bulawayo appreciates input from stakeholders and the consultative processes that have led to the successful crafting of the proposed budget.

While, they further recognise the objections received from stakeholders and regard every objection raised as constructive and critical in the building of a better city for its residents.

“Council welcomes such positive feedback. This was in compliance with statutory requirements in the Urban Councils Act (chapter 29:15) section 219 subsections 2 and 3 to allow the public to express its views on the proposed tariffs for the year 2024. Points raised in the objections have been given serious consideration by the council, your council finds itself in a predicament where residents are demanding quality service delivery paid for in local currency which regrettably is very unstable,” he added.

“As we all know, council is a price taker when it comes to its inputs. This makes service delivery inputs unaffordable. The City of Bulawayo is obliged at law to accept payment in all currencies including the RTGS.”

Cllr Nkomo said they would like to encourage people to pay in US dollars so that rates can stabilise.

He said it was also important to note that suppliers of goods and services continue to reject the local currency preferring to be paid in foreign currency or pricing goods in local currency at inflated prices to compensate for conversion to local currency at official rates used by council.

Cllr Nkomo added: “In addition, poor remuneration of staff has led to skills flight from council, resulting in staff members seeking better-paying jobs. Generally, it will appear that staff members prefer to be paid in foreign currency as opposed to the local currency which council is paying its workers.”

He said they desire to strengthen involvement of stakeholders in all matters affecting the city, while they appeal to stakeholders to pay for their municipal bills timeously to avoid increased indebtedness to the City of Bulawayo.