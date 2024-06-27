BCC allocates over 1600 vending bays

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MORE than 1600 micro-enterprise traders have been allocated spaces at the 5th Avenue market and Bhaktas sites with the Bulawayo City Council calling on beneficiaries to pay the required fees by Sunday to secure their allocated bays.

This comes as the local authority has further advised against illegal operations along 5th Avenue.

In a statement, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube on Wednesday confirmed the allocation of the trading bays.

“A total of 1 660 micro-enterprises trading in fruits and vegetables and clothing have been allocated spaces across these two sites. Beneficiaries are encouraged to review the allocation list, which has been shared with Association leaders and also available at the Dugmore Informal Trading Offices.

“To secure their allocated bay, beneficiaries must pay the applicable licence and monthly rental fees and occupy their designated bay by 30th June 2024. Trading bays not occupied by June 30th, 2024, will be re-allocated to deserving traders on the City of Bulawayo’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) waiting list,” said Mr Dube.

Mr Dube further reminded all micro-enterprise traders operating within the city to clear any outstanding monthly rental fees and renew their licences by 30 June 2024. He said traders with significant outstanding rental and licence fees are encouraged to contact the city of Bulawayo to discuss and establish a workable payment plan by June 30, 2024.

“The City of Bulawayo advises the illegal traders at 5th Avenue to refrain from continuing operations on 5th Avenue or face the full wrath of the law.

The City of Bulawayo is committed to supporting the success of micro-enterprises within the City. Operating from a designated Municipal Site ensures compliance with regulations and allows us to better serve your needs,” said Mr Dube.

@nyeve14