BCC appoints COVID-19 taskforce

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has appointed a COVID-19 taskforce that will have the mandate to implement various strategies in the city to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus which by Wednesday had infected over 900 000 people globally was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

According to the latest council report, the local authority, as part of the many strategies they have put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic, has set up a taskforce so as to coordinate all COVID-19 related issues in the city.

The taskforce comprises of Councillors Lilian Mlilo, Donaldson Mabutho, Silas Chigora, Sikhululekile Moyo and Tawanda Ruzive.

It also includes all council heads of department namely; Mr Christopher Dube (town clerk), Mrs Sikhangele Zhou (chamber secretary), Mr Kimpton Ndimande (Financial services), Dr Edwin Sibanda (health services), Engineer Simela Dube (engineering services) and Mr Dictor Khumalo (housing and community services).

A couple of weeks ago the local authority announced a number of strategies meant at preventing the spread of the pandemic this inclusive of the shutdown of the popular weekend Khothama flea market.

The local authority also limited the number of mourners attending burials to just 30, while grave backfilling is now only being done by council [email protected]