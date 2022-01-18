BCC calls for crunch Egodini meeting

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has given in to residents’ demand for answers pertaining the Egodini bus terminus upgrade project and have called for a consultative briefing meeting at the project site on Friday.

The project was set to start in 2016 but no tangible development has been made and set deadlines have been missed.

Terracotta Trading (Private) Limited (TTPL) director Thulani Moyo in July told a media briefing that the first phase of the project was going to be completed at the end of October.

But to date nothing significant has been made so far as no construction works have been started.

Social media has for the past month been abuzz with users questioning the progress of the project, as it was juxtaposed with Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus in Gweru, whose refurbishment started last year after local authorities were instructed to transform their transport systems.

President Mnangagwa commissioned the Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus in December, with the entire project investment valued at US$1,6 million following a partnership between Government, Gweru City Council (GCC) and a private sector organisation, Bentach Resources.

Ironically the Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus upgrade saw the creation modern vending bays that can accommodate 800 vendors and can process more than 100 buses per day, this compared to Terracotta’s projected first phase which includes the construction of 1 100 informal traders’ stalls and a taxi rank accommodating 100 vehicles among other things.

Last week Sunday News emailed questions to the local authority’s corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, who later requested that the questions be sent to her via WhatsApp but failed to respond.

In the latest development, the local authority has sent out a communique on the pending consultative which is expected to be attended by the developer, councillors, council officials, government officials and residents associations.

“The City of Bulawayo will be conducting a Consultative briefing meeting and tour of the Egodini Mall Project on Friday, 21 January 2022 at 10am,” reads the communication.

The initial tender for the re-development of the terminus was advertised and closed on 25 June 2012, the compulsory tender briefing was held on 5 July with 14 companies attending.

The pre-adjudication inter-departmental meeting was held on 11 September 2012 to consider the submissions, where Terracotta was awarded the tender.

The company was also awarded a 99-year lease to the terminus.