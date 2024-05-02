BCC completes rehabilitation works on part of Luveve Road

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MOTORISTS who use Luveve road to and from the city centre have heaved a sigh of relief following the completion of road rehabilitation works near Renkini area that had gone on for more than a year, causing traffic jams during rush hours

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) embarked on the road rehabilitation works in January last year but work stalled following several challenges.

The local authority’s civil engineering expertise was put to test in May 2023 as the scope of works significantly changed due to underground water among other complications.

When the council started rehabilitating the section of Luveve Road near Engen Service Station it reported that it encountered expansive clay soils, dilapidated water, and sewer mains within the works.

Those obstacles explained why rehabilitation work carried out by council over the past year had not been effective as the road would become damaged within a short space of time.

Works were done particularly at the Burombo bridge for the whole year, a development that saw motorists pleading with the BCC to expedite the works as they were having a hard time using it.

While underground engineering works were completed towards the end of last year, this publication reported a few weeks ago that the council was short of premix tar, a development that had stalled the finishing of the works.

However, last week council moved in to complete the road rehabilitation works leading to the opening of the four lanes that had previously been reduced to two with both incoming and outgoing traffic sharing the lanes.

In an interview with Sunday News, motorists said the opening of the lanes had eased traffic jams that were experienced particularly during rush hours.

“We are happy that they have managed to complete these works after such a long time. Unfortunately, as a commuter omnibus operator, I use this road daily and it was difficult for us to maneuver through the Renkini area particularly in the morning and after work. We witnessed a couple of minor accidents as well there due to the traffic jams,” said Mr Mthokozisi Sibanda.

Another motorist who identified herself as Thabisile Dube said she had opted for other longer routes to avoid the traffic jams that were being experienced along the road.

“Due to the congestion, I started using Victoria Falls road which I accessed through Richmond but during the course of last year, the road also became bad as it has potholes. I had since moved to Khami Road, all in a bid to evade congestion. While we appreciate that the works are now complete, we want to plead with council to ensure that when they carry out such scope of work, it is done as quickly as possible,” said Mrs Dube.

The road rehabilitation works came after the Government ordered the BCC to fix the road after the potholes on it had become death traps in November 2022.

