BCC decommissions cemetery

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has decommissioned one of its major cemeteries as the local authority continues to face burial space shortage in the city.

Over the years, the local authority has faced a shortage of burial space with most of the cemeteries reportedly filling up.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the local authority has since decommissioned Athlone West Cemetery after burial space ran out.

They have subsequently commissioned Umvutcha Cemetery, which was previously a private cemetery.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to inform the public and valuable stakeholders that burial space at Athlone West Cemetery has been exhausted. In view of the aforementioned the cemetery will be decommissioned with effect from the 7th of January, 2022 with the subsequent commissioning of Umvutcha Cemetery. No more regular burials will be conducted at Athlone West. However, the cemetery will remain open for second interments and burials in reserved graves,” said the Town Clerk.

A few years back, the local authority identified two new burial sites- Marvel and Pumula- but the city had identified challenges that have seen no burials taking place there.

Marvel Cemetery was waiting infrastructure completion. Pumula South trials were done and the place was found to be very rocky.