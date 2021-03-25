BCC delays easing of water shedding schedule

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has further delayed the cancelling of the 72-water shedding schedule in the city after experiencing persistent power supply challenges at its water treatment works.

The local authority was expected this week to cancel its water shedding regime after the commissioning of two major rehabilitation projects, at the Criterion Water Works and the Ncema/Fernhill booster pumps.

However, in a statement, town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said council has been forced to revert back to the 72-hour shedding programme owing to the various power challenges at their waterworks.

“The city of Bulawayo wishes to advise members of the public that the city will from Wednesday, 24 March 2021 start on the 72-hour shedding programme due to the current power supply interruptions at Criterion Waterworks since 22 March 2021 which have affected water treatment and delivery to the City.

“Further, there was a power surge that occurred on Saturday, 20 March 2021 that resulted in the damages to a transformer and the motor of one of the clear water pumps that feeds Tuli Reservoir, which is linked to 6J, Hillside and Riffle Range Reservoirs,” said Mr Dube.

Last year the city went through one of its worst water crises when it decommissioned three dams — Upper and Lower Ncema and Umzingwane — forcing it to impose a six-day water shedding regime which saw an outbreak of a water-borne disease which claimed lives in Luveve suburb.

BCC has recommissioned the three dams with the latest stats showing that the city dams are at a combined 70 percent full after heavy rains that have been received this rainy season.

Government has availed funding to finish the Gwayi-Shangani Dam which is the permanent solution to the Bulawayo water problems.

Last month, President Mnangagwa officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo water pipeline which will convey water to the city when the dam is finished.