BCC embarks on vaccination outreach programme

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has embarked on an outreach Covid-19 vaccination programme targeting the 16 to 17 years age group that will see them inoculating at all the secondary schools in the city.

Health authorities gave the greenlight for the age group to be inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine after it passed health safety checks.

In a statement, Bulawayo town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that they will be work with their partners in the outreach programme.

“The city of Bulawayo in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and partners will be conducting a vaccination programme targeting 16 to 17 years age group.

“During the campaign, the vaccination to the 18 years and above will continue. Vaccination will be given at all Municipal clinics, Central Hospitals, Mater Dei Hospital, all secondary schools and outreach points,” said the town clerk.