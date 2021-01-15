BCC engages workers to end strike

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council management is reportedly engaging its workers to bring to an end their job action, which is now on its third day.

BCC workers downed tools on Wednesday, declaring incapacitation and vowing not to go to work until their grievances are met.

In a statement, the local authority’s acting town clerk, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said they had since met with the worker’s representatives to bring the strike to an end.

“The city of Bulawayo is currently experiencing a collective job action and efforts are underway to engage the employee union leadership.

“To this end, there has been a disruption of municipal services. Refuse removal is affected. Residents who had taken out their bins for collection are requested not to take out their bins. Residents will be advised when to take out their bins. Meanwhile let us all avoid illegal dumping and keep our city clean,” said Mrs Zhou.