BCC evaluates Cowdray Park sewer, water connection status

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has reportedly embarked on an exercise to evaluate sewer and water connection status in Cowdray Park as the local authority works towards improving sanitation issues in the suburb.

The suburb has over the years been faced with a water and sewer reticulation predicament which has seen some sections resorting to the use of Blair toilets to alleviate the crisis.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that the exercise, which began on 1 November is expected to end on 30 November.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise Cowdray Park residents that we will be carrying out a Door to Door survey on the Cowdray Park sewer and water connection status, from the 1 November 2022 to the 30 November 2022.

“The information will be used to analyse, strategically plan and help in decision making to improve the sanitation status of Cowdray Park suburb. Residents are requested to supply the survey team with the relevant information and help them complete their sewer and water connection status survey form,” reads the statement.

Some of the information that will be sort by the survey team will be; stand numbers, property reference, account number, owner’s name and surname, owner’s phone number, water connection status, sewer connection status, meter number, meter material, meter status, date of occupation, name of occupier and the segment number.

“Your co-operation in this matter will be greatly appreciated. Residents are advised that Municipal Staff who will be conducting this exercise will be identified by a City of Bulawayo identification card and or regalia,” reads the statement.