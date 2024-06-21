BCC explains ‘leaky’ fire fighting hose pipes

21 Jun, 2024 - 09:06 0 Views
0 Comments
BCC explains ‘leaky’ fire fighting hose pipes The leaking fire fighting hose pipes

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has explained the cause of leaks in hose pipes used by their fire department in putting out fires.

On Tuesday a burning building that houses Auto Quip spares shop that is located between 4th and 5th Avenues along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, caught fire, after a suspected electrical problem.

Heroic fire-fighters, who successfully put out the fire also rescued a security guard, Mr Delight Burura who was asleep inside the locked building, only waking up with the whole place engulfed in smoke and flames.

However, despite the admirable performance by the fire department was marred by the fire fighting equipment with the hosepipes profusely leaking resulting in the loss of a lot of water during the process.

Social media users were quick to call out the local authority for the use of the obsolete equipment, with allegations that the hosepipes were manufactured in 1983.

The City of Bulawayo took to the social media accounts to explain the anomaly, blaming motorists for causing the damage to the equipment.

“The interpretation is incorrect. The reasons for the leaks is also due to vehicles moving over fire hoses when the Fire Brigade team is attending to fires and this is despite areas being cordoned off. This leads to abrasions and leaks. Residents can also play their part by exercising caution when passing through areas where the Fire Brigade is working,” wrote the local authority on their X account.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds