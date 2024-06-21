BCC explains ‘leaky’ fire fighting hose pipes

Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has explained the cause of leaks in hose pipes used by their fire department in putting out fires.

On Tuesday a burning building that houses Auto Quip spares shop that is located between 4th and 5th Avenues along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, caught fire, after a suspected electrical problem.

Heroic fire-fighters, who successfully put out the fire also rescued a security guard, Mr Delight Burura who was asleep inside the locked building, only waking up with the whole place engulfed in smoke and flames.

However, despite the admirable performance by the fire department was marred by the fire fighting equipment with the hosepipes profusely leaking resulting in the loss of a lot of water during the process.

Social media users were quick to call out the local authority for the use of the obsolete equipment, with allegations that the hosepipes were manufactured in 1983.

The City of Bulawayo took to the social media accounts to explain the anomaly, blaming motorists for causing the damage to the equipment.

“The interpretation is incorrect. The reasons for the leaks is also due to vehicles moving over fire hoses when the Fire Brigade team is attending to fires and this is despite areas being cordoned off. This leads to abrasions and leaks. Residents can also play their part by exercising caution when passing through areas where the Fire Brigade is working,” wrote the local authority on their X account.