BCC faces backlash over bloated 29-member delegation to South Africa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Check Point Desk

AN implosion is looming at the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) chambers following an unpopular decision to fly a delegation of 29 people on a water utility fact-finding mission to South Africa this Friday.

The delegation includes 10 council committee chairpersons, council management, a technical team, and two government officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The trip, however, comes despite the fact that a majority of city residents and ratepayers have rejected the water utility proposal during consultations held so far.

Despite being a firm advocate of the water utility initiative, City Mayor Councillor David Coltart is totally against the decision to fly a bloated delegation to the City of Johannesburg, arguing that it is a waste of ratepayers’ money.

In a leaked WhatsApp group message to councillors, Cllr Coltart told his colleagues that he does not see what benefit the city will gain by having 10 councillors fly to South Africa. He proposed a delegation of eight people.

“Aside from who goes, we need to understand that the public will view us sending a delegation of 29 in a very bad light. Indeed, ironically, the mere size of the delegation may itself be used as a rod against our backs concerning the Water Authority. My view is that we need to send a much smaller delegation,” wrote Cllr Coltart.