BCC gets strict on haulage trucks

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said it will strengthen and strictly implement bylaws that bar haulage trucks from parking at undesignated areas in the Central Business District (CBD) where they are accused of causing congestion, damaging roads and deepening potholes.

Haulage trucks are not allowed to park in the Central Business District and in the outskirts of the CBD and have areas specifically designated for them where they are allowed to park.

BCC deputy mayor Clr Mlandu Ncube said they have noted the kind of traffic lawlessness in the CBD where trucks were now parking at undesignated areas in the city centre.

He said they were going to work with their partners to ensure the bylaws were respected by clamping or impounding the trucks and fining the drivers.

“The issue of haulage trucks is one that we are looking at. We want to deal with that because there is an increase in trucks that park at undesignated areas in the CBD.

“Truck drivers are aware of that but they are not following it because we have not been on their toes. We will work hand in glove with TTI parking management company which is very well equipped to help us clamp these trucks and implement the law,” he said.

He added that the goal was not to inconvenience them by delaying the delivery of goods but to remind them of the law which they know but were reluctant to follow.

Bulawayo has of late been marred by chaos in the control of traffic where kombis are now using undesignated pick-up points since the closure of Basch Street bus terminus popularly known as Egodini. Local and cross-border buses have also joined in the chaos and this has resulted in running battles between the kombi crews and law enforcement agents although the kombi crews seem to be winning the war.