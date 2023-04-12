BCC gets substantive director of engineering services

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Local Government Board has confirmed, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube as the substantive director of engineering services for the City of Bulawayo.

Eng Ncube has been acting in that capacity since the death of Engineer Simela Dube in 2021.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni confirmed Eng Ncube’s appointment, revealing that the local authority will soon be releasing a statement on the appointment.

“We confirm that we have received communication from the Local Government Board advising of the approval of the appointment of Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, as the substantive Director of Engineering Services for the City of Bulawayo. He replaces the late Eng Simela Dube who passed on in December 2021.

“We wish him well in his new role. Eng Ncube is assuming this role during the most difficult times in the history of the city and I am personally confident that he will deliver; as he has been acting in that capacity for more than a year now. We will release a statement in that regard in the course of the week,” said Clr Mguni.

In a letter from the Local Government Board to the local authority endorsing the appointment, the board noted that Eng Ncube had a distinct edge above the other candidates.

“After thorough deliberations and taking everything into account, the Local Government Board was satisfied that Eng Sikhumbuzo Ncube had a distinct edge above the other candidates in terms of experience and exposure.

“The Local Government Board on 19 December 2022, resolved through Resolution number LGB 036/2022 and acting upon the powers vested in the board in terms of the Urban Councils Act approves the appointment of Eng Ncube to the position of director of engineering services for Bulawayo City Council and if he declines, BCC will have to re-advertise the post,” reads part of the letter.

Last year the board also confirmed Mr Makhosi Tshalebwa as the human capital director and Mr Wisdom Siziba as the town planning director.