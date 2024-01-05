BCC leads the national clean-up campaign

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) led other Government departments and private institutions in a national clean-up campaign that was held along 1st Av and Samuel Parirenyatwa St on Friday morning.

The Zimbabwe National Army, (ZNA), the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), the police, and Tendy Three Investments (TTI) were among some of the notable institutions that were present.

The clean-up campaign which has become a tradition was launched by President Mnangagwa in December 2018 based on the moral persuasion of urging all citizens to clean their environment between 8am and 10 am on the first Friday of every month.

Bulawayo Mayor Cllr David Coltart who was part of the team at the clean-up campaign said where they were cleaning was one of the main entrances to the city by people who drive from the airport.

He said the place was therefore supposed to present a good and refreshing image of the city.

“This is one of the entrances to the city, it is the route from Harare, to Victoria Falls, so it is the first impression and when you pass here it is a complete mess. This area is a very important place that needs to stay clean at all times,” said Cllr Coltart.

He said as leaders they were leading by example so that people could learn from them and encouraged members of the public to understand the importance of having a clean city.

“I am very pleased by the turnout today, we have to lead by example as leaders so we are here to show members of the public the importance of ensuring that our city is clean by keeping litter until they reach a place where they can dispose of it in an environmentally friendly way,” he added.

Mrs Memory Kaphuma the environmental education and publicity officer with EMA said they were happy with the turnout too especially from the various Government departments. She called on the residents to take an active role in ensuring that the city was clean.

“We are concerned with the amount of litter being generated within the city as a whole and we encourage all residents to take part in the clean-up campaign so that we restore the clean status of the city,” said Mrs Kaphuma.

Various companies were also part of the extensive clean-up campaign as part of efforts to restore the city to its former clean status.