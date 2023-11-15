BCC Mourns Gumbo

Gerald Sibanda

THE Bulawayo City Council has sent its condolences to the family of the late Rahman Gumbo who passed on in Francistown, Botswana last Friday.

Councillor David Coltart, the Mayor of Bulawayo penned the condolence message.

“It is with sadness that the city of Bulawayo has learnt of the passing of Mr Rahman Gumbo, a notable player, coach and football legend.

“Mr Rahman Gumbo was a mentor and a father figure to many footballers and the football fraternity in the city, nation and regionally where he displayed exceptional talent and commitment to the game of football. I and the city of Bulawayo extend our heartfelt condolences to the Gumbo family and the city of Bulawayo,” the letter stated.

Gumbo, 59 fell sick at his home in Palapye, Botswana in the presence of his son and was rushed to the referral hospital in Francistown on Thursday only to pass on the following day.

This was two days after he had lost his job at Botswana Premier League side Morupule Wanderers.

He has managed Bulawayo giants Highlanders, the Zimbabwe national team, Botswana powerhouses Township Rollers, Gaborone United and Mochudi Center Chiefs.

He also played for Bosso and the Warriors during his illustrious football career.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday in Bulawayo, his home city.