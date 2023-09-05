BCC Mourns Streak

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has joined the thousands that are mourning the death of former Zimbabwe Cricket legend Heath Streak.

Streak succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 49 and BCC has released a statement mourning the death of one of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers ever.

In their statemnent, BCC sent a condolence message to Streak’s wife, Nadine and family memebers

“The City of Bulawayo has learnt with sadness of the passing on of the renowned Zimbabwean Cricketer and Cricket Coach, Heath Hilton Streak on Sunday 3 September 2023. Bulawayo born Streak played a key role in the development of cricket as a sport in the city, country and internationally.

“As the founder of Heath Streak Academy (Zimbabwe Youth Cricket Academy) he was pivotal in mentoring young cricket players in the City of Kings. The City of Bulawayo mourns his untimely death and our greatest sympathy goes to his wife Nadine, children, the Streak family, friends and colleagues,” read a statement from Town Clerk Christopher Dube.