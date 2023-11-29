BCC seeks 900 employees

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) this year sought Government authorisation to employ 900 workers to fill critical positions within the local authority and subsequently boost service delivery.

Government effected a freeze on employment by local authorities only allowing them, in November 2019, to fill 400 critical positions only after getting authorisation from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

However, the local authority has revealed that despite the go ahead to employ 400, this figure had been negated after the loss of 261 employees, either through death in service (40), retirements (128) or resignations (93).

According to the council’s latest report, they have sought approval to employ 900 workers to boost its service delivery.

The local authority’s corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the figure of 900 employees covers all the council’s eight departments.

“Of the 900 requested by Council, 500 employees were requested for in the year 2023 and 400 in the year 2024 and all these will be shared on a pro rata basis among all the Council’s eight departments.

“The City of Bulawayo’s authorised establishment is 4 560 employees but the actual establishment as at October 2023 is at 2 950 leaving a deficit of 1 610 employees across departments,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu also said that employing the 900 will help ease the work and also improve service delivery in the Council.

“The City of Bulawayo is a labour intensive organisation and optimal staffing levels are required to improve service delivery and also reduce staff burn out,” she said.

Meanwhile, councillors have called for the urgent filling of vacancies in the engineering department to ensure effective strategy implementation noting that there have been prevalent sewer issues and a number of projects that are lagging behind in the absence of manpower in the department.

In response to the above sentiments, Mrs Mpofu revealed that as at October 2023, the authorised establishment in the Engineering Services Department was 982 employees and the actual establishment was 624 employees with a variance of 358 employees.