BCC speaks on allocation of Fifth Avenue vending bays

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has allocated 419 of the 576 vending bays along Fifth Avenue market, with the process expected to be completed on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the vending bays that have been allocated cover both new and second-hand clothing as well as fruit and vegetables stalls.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that 576 vending stalls have been demarcated along Fifth Avenue. The allocation of these bays is in progress with all necessary due processes being carried out to ensure that the allocation process is done meticulously.

“The allocation is also being done in consultation with the Informal Traders Working Group in line with Council policies. To date, 419 vending bays, covering both the new and second-hand clothing, as well as the fruit and vegetables have been allocated and beneficiaries are doing the rest of the formalities, which include the health and hygiene requirements before moving to site,” said Mr Dube.

He said it is anticipated that the allocation processes will be completed by Wednesday and, that all beneficiaries should have taken their positions by this date.

The Town Clerk implored members of the public and stakeholders to be patient to allow the council to complete the allocation process.

On Thursday several vendors were arrested in the CBD after holding an illegal demonstration against the council’s move to confiscate wares from those that had now moved to the street without the local authority’s approval.

The vendors were accusing the local authority of delaying the allocation process and also allocating the stalls to individuals who were not from Bulawayo.