BCC starts auctioning defaulters’ properties

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council has started auctioning property of rates defaulters in a move that will likely see more people being affected as the local authority moves to recover what is owed to it.

The council is owed $1,7 billion with domestic debtors owing the huge chunk of the debt at $1 billion, industrial and commercial debtors $540 million, Government debtors $122 million and parastatal and self-financing ministries owing $40 million.

In a notice posted by the Messenger of Court on Wednesday (today) the local authority will be auctioning property belonging to three individuals in the city.

The three are John Olonga, who will lose an office desk, four chairs, a bench and a desk, Wilson Muzondiwa, who will lose a three-piece kitchen unit, KIC fridge, two plate stove and a four plate stove while Albert Muzangwa is set to lose a two piece kitchen unit, Defy four plate stove and size 16 tyre with rim.

“Viewing will take place on Thursday 4 November 2021 from 1pm to 3.30 pm at CIPF Complex, Khami Road, opposite Monarch Steel, Bulawayo. Bidders are required to pay a deposit of $3 000 for movable goods and $10 000 for vehicles,” reads part of the notice.

Confirming the auctioning of the property, council corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the attachment of property is an enforcement procedure available to a litigant after obtaining judgment.

She said before judgment is obtained the other party is given a letter of demand clearly stating that failure to respond would result in the issuance of summons.

If no response is received or satisfactory arrangements are made, summons are then issued.

“The other party is again given an opportunity to respond and our doors remain open for negotiation of a settlement plan. If, however, no response is received an application for judgment is made and the other party (judgment debtor) can still come forward to settle his debt or arrange a satisfactory payment plan.

“If nothing is done, a warrant of Execution is issued and only then is the Messenger of Court asked to attach property. The Messenger of Court attaches the property but does not remove it immediately. He indicates the removal date. A debtor who wants to avoid the auctioning of his property can still come and pay and the execution will be stopped,” explained Mrs Mpofu.

The council spokesperson, however, noted that if after the judgment, debtors do nothing about their debts then the council has no choice but auction the property to recover its debt and costs.

“We appeal to clients to respond to letters of final demand and letters sent by the City of Bulawayo for debt recovery and develop payment plans,” she said.