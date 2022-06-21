BCC to conduct tourism and hospitality survey

Angel Nkomo, Sunday News Reporter

THE City of Bulawayo will be conducting a Tourism and Hospitality Survey meant to help create a database that will help players in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

The survey will be held from 24 June 2022 to 30 June 2022.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the data to be collected will include hotel ratings, number of rooms, number of employees to mention but a few.

“The survey will check on hotel rating, number of employees, number and type of rooms, number and type of beds, bed occupancy rate (monthly), number of conference rooms, conference rooms occupancy rate, maximum conference room occupancy, maximum hotel occupancy, prices of rooms and conference booking, ratio of local, intercity and international travelers, other businesses, service standard, type of food and drinks, suppliers, owners and shareholding.

“This information will be used to create a data base that will help players in the tourism and hospitality sector to improve their performance and contribute to local economic growth. Members of the public are advised to supply the survey team with relevant information to help them complete the questionnaire in hand,” reads the statement.