BCC to embark on spring cleaning campaign

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council will next month embark on a massive citywide spring cleaning exercises to rid the city of accumulating waste.

This the second spring cleaning exercise after the inaugural one that was held last year.

In a notice, the local authority revealed that the exercise will start on Sunday 1 October, ending on Saturday 7 October.

“The city of Bulawayo will be running the spring cleaning campaign, a programme to rid our Central Business District and suburbs of accumulated waste from Sunday 1 October to Saturday 7 October.

“We are inviting stakeholders who can partner the city by selecting an area that they can clear of waste during this campaign or providing front end loader and or trucks for clearing waste during this campaign,” reads the notice.