BCC to refurbish major halls

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is set to refurbish some of its major community halls in the city inclusive of the Large City Hall and the iconic Stanley Community Hall.

Built in 1936 as a recreational centre, Stanley Hall and Stanley Square have been declared a Heritage Site by the Government but are still administered by the local authority.

According to a council tender document, BCC is mulling the refurbishment of City Hall, Mpopoma Community Hall, Stanley Community Hall, Macdonald Community Hall and Mabuthweni Community Hall.

The tender reportedly closed today (Thursday) with the local authority now starting the adjudication process.

