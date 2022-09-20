BCC to undertake citywide road rehabilitation

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is set to embark on a city wide road rehabilitation exercise for the next three months in a bid to improve road networks.

The exercise which commences on 20 September to 16 December 2022 will include reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway markings, re-gravelling and other general maintenance works.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the works is expected to prolong the life of the roads and also improve on road safety.

“The works will be carries out in the following road; Woodville Park Road, Huggings Road, Fairbridge Way, Ward 17 (unnamed roads), Ward 20 (unnamed roads), Ward 22 (unnamed roads), Ward 27 (unnamed roads), Caxton Rd/Wisbech Rd/Walsall Rd, Maduma road, Luveve 5 roads, Murchison road, Chipping Way/ Inverleith Dr, Hospital road and St Albans Dr/Baller road.

To ensure the safety of both the motoring public and workforce whilst carrying out the works, the following traffic management systems will be in place; full carriageway closure of sections with traffic being diverted accordingly and lane closures where necessary,” reads the statement.

The road works are expected to cause disruption of traffic within the city, motorists and pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution.

“Every effort has been made to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses and residents is kept to a minimum. The motoring and general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when entering and leaving the works locations, observe all warning signs and follow the diversion route signs”.

@chikaracharity