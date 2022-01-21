BCC ups vaccination drive

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has embarked on a vaccination blitz that will see them also going door to door in all the city’s suburbs in a move meant to have them reach herd immunity.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, revealed that the blitz started on 13 January and will end on 28 January.

The mobile teams will be going around all the suburbs in the door to door blitz and will also have fixed sites so as to cater for walk in residents.

“The vaccination centres will be issuing out doses one, two and three (which is the booster dose),” said Mr Dube.

Meanwhile, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care as of Thursday, Zimbabwe recorded 397 new cases and four deaths with 907 new recoveries.

The recovery rate is at 93 percent while active cases went down to 10 833.

“As at 20 January 2022, Zimbabwe had 227 695 confirmed cases, including 211 582 recoveries and 5 280 deaths. To date, a total of 4 228 376 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” reads the update.