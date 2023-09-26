BCC warns against cultivating in illegal places

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has warned members of the public to avoid cultivating in unauthorised places, saying those who do will face dire circumstances.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the city’s town clerk Mr Christopher Dube, said according to the Bulawayo (Protection of lands and natural resources) By-Laws section 13(1) no one is allowed to cultivate within 30 metres of the verge of any spring vleis, sponge, marsh, swamp or reed bed.

The by-law also stipulates that person should cultivate within 30 metres of high flood level of any artificially conserved water or within ten metres along road verges.

“Stone beacons will be placed to demarcate all the areas that have cultivated in illegal places and those who exceed stone beacons risk having their crops destroyed,” said Mr Dube.

The town clerk revealed that no compensation shall be paid by council in terms of any crops destroyed.