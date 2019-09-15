BCC wins big at Sanganai/Hlanganani expo

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Hon Kirsty Coventry (third from left) poses with members of Bulawayo City Council at the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo awards night on Friday

Sunday News Reporter

Bulawayo, the host city for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scored a double including overall best exhibition award at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday night.

Affectionately known as the City of Kings and Queens, the city was voted Best Zimbabwe Stand and also Best Overall Stand marking the 2019 edition a memorable one. Ethiopian Airlines also scooped the top prize after being named Best Airline Stand ahead of Air Tanzania second runner up and Air Zimbabwe as first runner up. Auto World was voted as Best Motor Vehicle Hire Stand.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of the Bulawayo Metropolitan province Hon Judith Ncube said the annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has exposed Bulawayo to a wider tourism audience both local and international.

“The hosting of the annual tourism showcase, Hlanganani/Sanganai World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo over the past four years has been a much welcome move as it profiles our beautiful city and affords us an opportunity to meet the global tourism players like yourselves.

“We therefore are humbled to host you today and we hope your stay will be a memorable one. I am certain that from this visit you will see that we are indeed a must visit destination and we hope you will include us in all your future travel plans.

“The City of Bulawayo boasts of several iconic tourist attractions, such as the nearby Matobo Hills, which though in Matabeleland South is situated only a 30 minute drive from the City. Matobo Hills is also home to the grave of the Matebele King, King Mzilikazi, father to King Lobengula who founded this, our great city. It is therefore a very significant historic place,” Hon Ncube said.

Here are the rest of the winners: Best First Time Exhibitor Stand, Beneath Arica Travel and Tours; Best International Stand, Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana; Best Public Institution Stand, Mutare Polytechnic; Best Tour Operator and Travel Agent, Wild Horizons; Best Hotel Stand, African Sun; Best Accommodation Non Hotel Stand, Antelope Park; Best Rural District Council Stand, Tsholotsho RDC; Best Women Owned Facility Stand, Nnino Ceramics; Best SME Toursim Related Facility Stand; TV Sales and Home.