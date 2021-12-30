BCC’S Eng Simela Dube dies

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO City Council Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube has died.

Eng Dube (56) passed away on Thursday (today) morning.

In a statement, the city’s Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni confirmed the passing on of the director saying the entire community of Bulawayo was in mourning following Eng Dube’s untimely death.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public, residents of Bulawayo, stakeholders and fellow local authorities of the untimely death of our Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube on the morning of Thursday, 30 December 2021 in Bulawayo. He was 56-years-old.

“The City of Bulawayo joins the Dube family and the entire Bulawayo community in mourning the sad loss of Eng Dube. Further details will be announced in due course,” said Clr Mguni.