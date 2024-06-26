Be pioneers in climate-smart business practices, business community told

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE business community has been called upon to be pioneers in climate-smart business practices ensuring that Zimbabwe industries thrive while minimising their environmental footprint.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2024 Annual Congress in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said there was need to embrace the principles of sustainable industrialisation.

“We must innovate and adopt practices that not only drive economic growth but also safeguard our environment for future generations. This is not just a moral imperative, it is a strategic necessity in an increasingly eco-conscious global market,” he said.

“The theme of this year’s congress, “Unlocking New Frontiers for Sustainable Industrialization and Climate-Smart Business Growth,” is both timely and forward-thinking. It challenges us to explore new avenues for growth, to invest in green technologies, and to foster partnerships that promote sustainability.”

He said as he had emphasized during the recently held Annual Matabeleland Regional Business Awards hosted in Bulawayo, the theme calls on industry and business community to all be pioneers in climate-smart business practices.

Minister Ndlovu said on Tuesday, Cabinet approved the 2024 National Voluntary Review, which is a self-assessment mechanism on the progress towards the alignment of sustainable development efforts with global and regional frameworks.

“I’m pleased to note that as a country under the Second Republic, we have made tremendous strides in 14 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Indeed this is no mean feat but a lot more can and will be done,” he added.

“I am particularly encouraged by the presence of so many innovative entrepreneurs and climate-smart business leaders from within and beyond our borders who are here today. Your vision, creativity, and determination are the driving forces behind our continent’s progress.”

The Minister urged the delegates to take full advantage of the opportunities presented at the congress, to network, to share ideas, and to collaborate on projects that will drive the industrial sector forward.

He said the Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish and was continuously working to improve infrastructure, streamline regulatory frameworks, and provide the necessary support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Minister Ndlovu added: “Our goal is to ensure that Zimbabwe is not only open for business but is a preferred destination for investment. In order to achieve that goal, I call on every stakeholder to contribute to that objective in whatever way possible. Initiatives such as the Annual State of Industry and Commerce Survey that are spearheaded by the ZNCC and its partners are crucial in guiding policy direction. I urge the private sector to continue participating in such surveys.”

He said the Second Republic has taken a Whole-of-Government Approach in addressing the needs of all the stakeholders, leaving no-one and no-place behind.

The Minister said they were working on a transitional industrial reconstruction and growth plan which is meant to realign the Industrial Development Policy with the National Development Strategy 2.

“This plan critically seeks to address fundamental structural weaknesses in our manufacturing sector, resetting the sector to be able contribute upwards of 20 percent to our GDP as we did before.”

He said efforts were also underway to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy, with companies and regulatory bodies collaborating to adopt cleaner technologies.

Minister Ndlovu said climate-smart business growth, particularly in sectors like agriculture and tourism, were essential for reducing emissions and building resilience.