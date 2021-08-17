Beast Mtawarira appointed to Sharks board

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE born former Springboks prop, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has been appointed to the Sharks (Pty) Ltd board. A statement sent out by Sharks today (Tuesday) said the 36-year old Mtawarira, a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks understands the needs of the athletes since he was once one of them.

“The final seat belongs to Sharks and Springbok legend, Tendai Mtawarira, who not too long ago hang up his playing boots after an illustrious career. Being a former player, he understands players needs and his voice is a crucial one at the boardroom table,’’ read part of the Sharks statement.

MVM Holdings, who recently acquired the stake in the Sharks now hold 51 percent of the shares, with the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union holding 26% and the remaining 23% held by SuperSport.

The Sharks board of directors is led chairman Stephen Saad, who as the founder and group chief executive officer of JSE listed company Aspen Pharmacare is an accomplished businessman. Sharks CEO, Eduard Coetzee is an executive director on the board.

Representing MVM Holdings is the highly successful internationally acclaimed lawyer Marco Masotti. The other seats are filled by Shaun Bryans, Hendrick Goosen and CEO of Jonsson Workwear, Nick Jonsson. The fifth seat is occupied by Phathokuhle Zondi, the former CEO of the Sports Science Institute in Cape Town, who has the distinct honour of being the first female to sit on the Sharks board of directors. Former Sharks CEO Brian van Zyl represents the KZNRU alongside Demetris Haralambous, while SuperSport are represented by Marc Jury and Grahams Abrahams.

The Sharks said as a sporting body as well as a business, they have gone for individuals they believe have the intellectual capacity to ensure that they become a global brand.

“As a sporting body and a business, The Sharks have tapped deeply into the intellectual capital they have attracted in their quest to be not only a globally recognised brand, but a highly-respected one.

“This board represents the best rugby and business brains available and can only add to what the Cell C Sharks team is building towards on the pitch as the rugby landscape enters new horizons and speaks to and attracts new audiences in the northern hemisphere and beyond,’’ concluded the statement from the Sharks.

Mtawarira was a Sharks player from 2007 until 2019. He represented the Durban based franchise in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby. Mtawarira holds the record for the most Super Rugby caps by a South African with 160 caps, all in Sharks colours.

In June last year, Mtawarira, who retired from international rugby in November 2019 days after he win the Rugby World Cup with South Africa in Japan became a shareholder as well as chief executive officer of the newly launched Umlindi Security. He was unveiled as a shareholder and CEO of Umlindi Security, which is a subsidiary of the Fidelity Services Group.

