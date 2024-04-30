Befitting send-off for heroes

Part of the crowd wave at the President and the First Lady after burial of the three heroes yesterday

Thousands of people from all walks of life yesterday bade farewell to the late Cdes Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Tsitsi Grace Jadagu and Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, at the National Heroes Acre with friends and relatives describing them as loyal, dependable and patriotic cadres.

President Mnangagwa presided over the triple burial of the national heroes, the second ceremony of its kind since independence in 1980.

The first triple burial was witnessed in 2021, when the then Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza, and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Major-General Paradzai Zimondi were interred.

Around 8.30am hundreds of people had already gathered at the National Heroes Acre where they were entertained by the police band and other choral ensembles that included the Roman Catholic, Salvation Army, and Seventh Day Adventist choirs.

The crowd broke into song and dance when the gun carriages bearing the late Cdes Nash Dzimiri, Jadagu and Brigadier-General Vezha bodies arrived at the National Heroes Acre around 9.45am.

President Mnangagwa’s motorcade was right behind, marking the beginning of official proceedings.

Pallbearers carried the caskets draped in the national flag and placed them in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers.

Vezha family representative Mr Choice Rwatinyanya Vezha hailed President Mnangagwa for the conferment of the National Hero status on his brother.

He also thanked the Ministry of Defence saying that it nurtured his brother to become what he was.