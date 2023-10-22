Bekezela the healer! From hitmaker to spiritual healer

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

WHILE some might have thought that Bekezela, born Bothwell Nkomo, had disappeared off the scene because the hits had dried up, the musician has revealed that his silence over the last few years was necessitated by the need to stop ignoring his “spiritual gift”, with indications that the hitmaker is now a sangoma.

South Africa-based Bekezela has been on somewhat of a hiatus in the last few years, which he had predicted would be the case when he released his last album, Vulani, an album that would signal his exit from the limelight, as he sought to assume a background role in the industry.

“Over the years, people write to us as artistes and ask, can you please help me and I’m telling you they’d be wasting their time,” he told Sunday Life. “The artistes themselves don’t even know how they got to where they are. They were made by someone. They were made by a manager or a record label owner. So now, I’m transforming from a mere artiste into a superpower, into a promoter and that is the only way to help my brothers, especially from countries that are marginalised musically. I am actually the answer to a lot of questions that people have been asking. How do we advance Bulawayo music? How do we grow Bulawayo music? The answer is simple: set-up administration stations,” he said.

However, Bekezela has now revealed that he had spent the last few years trying to “find himself”.

According to a South African publication, Bekezela has made a complete turn on his entire outlook, down to the clothes that he wears. Gone are the suits and clean-cut fade which was his signature hairstyle. In their place, the hitmaker who went from a modest hotel worker to a South Africa Music Awards award winning star in a few years, now dons African prints, beads, and spots short dreadlocks.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a man who said that he went around three countries in order to achieve his spiritual awakening. Ironically, before going on his hiatus, Bekezela had said he would be harnessing talent from around the southern African region. “I have been away for two years, seeking spiritual clarity. I travelled between South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Botswana basically looking for answers,” he said.

Bekezela said he realised when the Covid-19 pandemic was ravaging the world that he needed to find his compass. His denial of his spiritual gift had compromised his mental health, he said.

“By shying away from my spiritual gift, I was marred by confusion, depression, and anxiety. Now I’m at least clear-minded and can help those that are still stuck in that storm,” he said.

The musician said he had to eventually “surrender” to his calling because of the strife that he underwent.

“I simply paused and surrendered to the calling and a lot was revealed. I now know who I am, what I am, and my purpose.”

While not clarifying what he meant by his calling, Bekezela said he does not refer to himself as a sangoma. Instead, he said he regarded himself as a “spiritual teacher.” His newfound spirituality, he said, would be felt in his new music, he said.

“I’m not really a sangoma, but more of a spiritual teacher. Even my songwriting has always been influenced by spirituality, and now it’s clearer because I am not battling with my beliefs. I hope now the process will be amplified,” he said.

As he prepares for the next chapter in his life, Bekezela said he is working on a project that he hopes will heal him and others. While he did not want to elaborate on his calling, the musician said his next album would illuminate audiences about the changes that he had undergone in his life.

This will come as good news to fans of the musician, as all indications were that he had enough of the music industry when he released his last project.

“People can expect a continuum of life teachings through music that can hopefully help to alleviate social issues,” he said.

Bekezela becomes the latest in a long line of artistes in South Africa who have had to accept their calling, despite living their lives in the limelight.

Letoya Makhene, Lerato Mvelase, Unathi, Buhle from The Soil and Boity Thulo have all accepted their callings at various points over the last few years.