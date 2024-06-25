Benedict Mazonde is no more.

John Masuku

Former broadcaster and my workmate in the 1970s at the then RBC-African Service later Radio 2 at Independence and now Radio Zimbabwe died last Friday in Bulawayo and was buried on Monday at Mvutshwa cemetery.

The sad news was broken to me by my other former workmates Amon Nyamambi, Nonceba Mnkandla (nee Siwela) and Luke Mnkandla during my whistle-stop presence in the City of Kings on Saturday after visiting Hwange, Binga, Gwanda-Manama, Kezi and proceding to Gweru on community radio business.

In the 1970s Mazonde produced programmes like the popular detective drama series ‘Kachana mudhorobha’.The Ndebele version produced by Harry Nleya was ‘Icala lidla umnikazi’ featuring Christian Mangaliso Ndlovu as Sayijeni Gatsheni and others.

With the advantage of a very deep authoritative voice Mazonde acted in the Powerman commercial radio series sponsored by the Rhodesia Sugar Refineries. In live action the real Powerman was weightlifter Alexander Masiye Banya who lived in my neighbourhood in Engineering Lines, Highfield.

Mazonde, nicknamed Bhudi Zibonele on air was in the league of polished bilingual Shona and Ndebele presenters like Jabulani Mangena, Jackson Sithole, Sam Sibanda, Maguire Godzongere, Albert Mtimanzi-Kashiri, Morrison Sifelani and yours truly JM among others.

He also presented Kusanduka kwemutinhimira/Ukuguquka Kwezingoma (Changes in music styles) which he passed on to me. He recorded many Mbira and traditional music groups with his office-mate and friend Elias Ricky Gwata.The two recorded groups such as Mhuri yekwaChiweshe, Mhuri yekwaRwizi, Mhuri yekwaPasipamire and Mhuri yekwaMachowani, Mhuri yekwaMandaza, Mhuri yekwaGweshe among others.

Gwata and Mazonde also recorded Marufu Dzumbunu of Mhondoro and his once famous jiti music Dzumbunu Choir which hit the airwaves with Kudada naJoe akaroora.

Mazonde hosted Mabvumira enhetembo (Shona Poetry) which featured the likes of Joseph Kumbirai and Aaron Hodza authour of ‘Ugo hwamadzinza avaShona’ among other anthologies.

In 1979 Mazonde went to London, United Kingdom to cover the Lancaster House Constitutional Conference for the RBC African Service in Shona and Ndebele for both the Harare Service and Ndebele Service welknown as Radio Mthwakazi.

After Independence in 1980 Mazonde was transferred to Montrose Studios as a senior producer. In Salisbury he had been a prominent resident of Kambuzuma with other workmates like Cyrus Ntini, Jonathan Mutsinze, Jabulani Mangena, Julia Shumba and Dickson Chishanga.

Upon leaving ZBC Benedict Mazonde worked as a financial advisor at Old Mutual in Bulawayo.

COURTESY: JM Archives.