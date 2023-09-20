Beneficiaries reap benefits from empowerment programme

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

BENEFICIARIES of the empowerment programme, Zimbabwe Vision (ZimVi) 2030 implementers have started to reap the fruits as they are now benefiting from the courses they have been offered and some have started their own businesses.

ZimVi is an empowerment programme which has partnered with different organisations and professionals in capaciting people with different skills country-wide.

The project is offering skills training and financial literacy in hotel and catering, baking, nurse aid, construction, graphic design, cartoon animation and forex trading courses among others.

One of the beneficiaries Ms Tabeth Manduku said currently they are running solo, taking orders from clients and advertising, whilst working towards opening a bakery, which will be sort of a cooperative since about 30 people have joined hands in making the vision a reality.

“ZimVi leader Mr Archibald Siziba has managed to secure ovens and a venue for the bakery (paid up for 7months), so we are currently researching on the equipment that is required for baking bread and cakes on an industrial level, and also workings towards raising the funds for it.

“He also assisted us with a portion of land (leased for 6years), for farming and poultry projects that are targeted towards raising funds for the bakery. We are yet to commence since mobilizing inputs is a bit of a challenge. We believe that if the government assists us with resources to push these projects, we would go far,” said Ms Manduku.

She said ZimVi programmes have indeed been instrumental in empowering women, as they are now able to support their families and this has a potential of eliminating gender based violence.

Mr Siziba, some of the beneficiaries who did baking are now producing their products, selling to different markets country wide.

“After we organised shares for people to come out, we paid half of the amount which were needed for the ovens and we also have those who came in with their small contributions for the programmme that were then used for the ovens. We have also paid rentals for people operating at Nkulumane Complex and in Kelvin for the bakery project,” he said.

He said they have also engaged with farmers in Kwekwe and in other areas who have offered their wheat at an affordable price for the bakeries.

“Currently, most of the people are at a small level doing bakery, supplying primary schools and making cakes for birthdays.”

Launched in February 2023, ZimVI has managed to capacitate about 3 400 people with a target of 7 000 across the country.

ZimVi is powered by a group of companies including Palm Bliss, Salcon Tech Hub, Blissful.events, CSSR, CEA, COH &S, Merc PRO, Nandytronix and Kelvin Forex Trading, who provide training in different courses.