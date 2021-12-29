Benyu in Zimbabwe’s final squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ICELAND based midfielder, Kundai Benyu has been added to Zimbabwe’s final squad of 23 players for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The England born Benyu has two previous appearances for Zimbabwe, with his debut coming in a friendly match against Lesotho in November 2017. He was not in the provisional squad of 30 announced on 21 December but coach Norman Mapeza has decided to add him to the final list of players to represent the country at the Afcon tournament. While the Warriors, who have been training in Harare since Boxing Day depart for Cameroon today (Wednesday), Benyu, together with Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe, David Moyo and Knowledge Musona will link up with the team in the West African country.

Petros Mhari, Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira and Kelvin Madzongwe are the only locally based players that made it into the final squad.

Dropped from the squad of 30 are Tapiwa Sibanda, Frank Makarati, Taimon Mvula, Temptation Chiwunga, Bill Antonio, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Shepherd Mhlanga and Knox Mutizwa.

Goalkeepers

Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

Defenders

Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

Midfielders

Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu

Strikers

Admiral Muskwe, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere.