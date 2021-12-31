Benyu joins Warriors in Cameroon

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

KUNDAI Benyu has linked up with the rest of the Zimbabwe senior national football team in Cameroon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to an update provided by the Zimbabwe Football Association, Benyu, who plays for Vestri in Iceland is now with his Warriors teammates in Cameroon.

The 24-year old England born Benyu has played just twice for Zimbabwe, in friendly matches against Lesotho and Namibia in 2017.

As of Thursday, 18 out of 23 Zimbabwean players were in Cameroon. Skipper Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe are still to join the team in the West African country.

Zimbabwe, who are in Group B together with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi are playing a preparatory match against Sudan on Sunday.

The Warriors and the Teranga Lions collide in group B’s opening match scheduled for 10 January 2022 at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam. Zimbabwe face Malawi on 14 January 2022 at Kouekong Stadium before they meet Guinea at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon’s capital city Yaoundé on 18 January.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

Defenders

Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

Midfielders

Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu

Strikers

Admiral Muskwe, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere

