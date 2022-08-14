‘Berita used me’– ex-hubby Nota

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN songbird Berita Khumalo’s messy divorce from ex-husband Nota Baloyi took another nasty turn last week, as the media personality accused her of using his name to get gigs before unceremoniously dumping him.

Nota has been on the warpath in the last few weeks, after it was a revealed that the two had been separated since January following another heated exchange. Berita suggested that she had moved out of the couple’s matrimonial home for her own safety.

In a series of tweets that once again set social media aflame, Nota said that Berita had used him to get a title as one of Mzansi’s most booked wedding artistes. This was despite the fact that she had scrubbed her social media clean of her dalliance with him.

“Maybe @beritaafrosoul used me for marriage content to get wedding bookings… She’s wiped her Instagram timeline like she didn’t across vowing to be with me for better or worse in sickness & in health… How can someone who clearly doesn’t respect her own vows be a wedding singer?” he said.

Nota said that the differences between the two of them emanated from the fact that he had refused to give her a spousal allowance.

“After that #GirlfriendAllowance video started trending @beritaafrosoul asked me for a wife allowance, so I told her I’ll think about it hoping she was joking. I had to tell her I’ll never pay my wife an allowance, as if I don’t provide her with everything, she needs… Was I wrong?

“…Conclusion: My wife’s demand for an allowance was just another one of the forms of financial abuse I endured in my relationship. When I was warned I didn’t listen but I’ve had time to reflect on the abuse I suffered at the hands of @beritaafrosoul & I’ve forgiven her gaslighting!” he said.

Nota also alleged that Berita was turning into an undesirable slay queen since their breakup, as she was posting revealing pictures of herself.

“I married her because she is different but two years in lockdown made her lose her self-esteem and now, she’s faking confidence by trying to be a slay queen. It’s sad to watch but she’s my wife, I will stand by her no matter what the devil may do to make me turn on her. I got faith!” he said.

In response to a fan that asked if she would be retaliating in kind as Nota increased played dirty, Berita, who is currently performing in Europe, said she just wished him the best in future.

“…I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself” she said.