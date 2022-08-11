Betis Academy Zimbabwe boss humbled by outgoing Spanish ambassador’s kind gesture

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

REAL Betis Academy Zimbabwe president and chief executive officer, Gerald Sibanda has expressed his appreciation to Spain’s outgoing ambassador to Zimbabwe Santiago Gomez-Acebo.

Sibanda said since the launch of the Betis Academy in Zimbabwe two years ago, Gomez-Acebo has always been supportive of the initiative. Gomez-Acebo has since given Sibanda a recommendation for the wonderful work he has done of promoting Spanish football in Zimbabwe.

“I feel very honored and humbled for the wonderful gesture by Ambassador Gomez, he has been more than a great friend of Zimbabwe since our Launch in 2020, the work we have done together with La Liga and mostly our club Real Betis. We have received great support from him and the Embassy,’’ said Sibanda.

According to the former Zimbabwe rugby international, abundant collaborations have been formed between Zimbabwe and Spain.

“Great Synergies have been forged between Zimbabwe and Spain during his mission through our project and this has seen the Betis Academy and all Partners of Real Betis, FC Platinum, Doves, Minerva Risk Advisors, Faramatsi Toyota all traveling to Spain through his support. I wish him the very best in his next mission with his Government and looking forward to grow and strengthen these relations with the incoming ambassador,’’ Sibanda said.

Gomez-Acebo, who has been in the country since 2019 is winding up his diplomatic mission in Zimbabwe and recently bade farewell to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

In 2020, Real Betis partnered with Athletes Sphere Management, founded by Sibanda to establish the first club’s first ever academy on the African continent.

