BF royal rumble. . . as DeMbare, Bosso clash

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

THIS afternoon sees a team slowly going in the right direction host a club that seems to have gone off the rails to suggest an unpredictable crucial encounter.

Local football enthusiasts will converge on the cauldron of Barbourfields Stadium when Dynamos play host to bruised Highlanders in a highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match. It will be a rare football menu that will see the Harare football giants use Emagumeni as their home ground and to that effect welcome Bosso at their usual hunting territory since time immemorial.

Under the guidance of their interim head coach Genesis Mangombe, Dynamos have been enjoying a rich vein of form, slowly riding higher on the log in weeks that Bosso’s character test has come to have a real scrutiny. Perched on position one, Amahlolanyama who had previously proved difficult to conquer, are smarting from two identical 2-0 defeats which they were handed by four-time league champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn. It is a development that has seen the black and white camp ponder on what has gone wrong at a time when they had proved to be a hard nut to crack.

The story certainly reads differently for the Glamour Boys who from a possible nine points have collected seven from their last three games. It is an undoubtedly situation that points to a positive ride for DeMbare who will start as favourites in a game that draws worldwide interest. Question: Will Bosso mentor Baltemar Brito manage to see his charges go for a third consecutive unfruitful fight?

In the week long build up to the match, newspaper headlines possibly read Hell In A Cell at Emagumeni or Money In The Bank.

Many would feel for Portuguese Bosso coach Baltemar Brito who banks on the strong backing they have been enjoying this far.

“In this country we have a good support. We are expecting our fans to come in their numbers. The boys have so far done well and they should be supported,” said Brito, a man who would certainly have wanted to have injured duo of Godrey Makaruse and Darlington Mukuli in his squad for this big match.

Owing to knocks they recently got, Makaruse and Mukuli have been ruled out for the rest of the season. However, they have the likes of Elsharmar Farasi, Melikhaya Ncube, Archford Faira, creative McKinnon Mushore, veteran Rahman Kutsanzira, bustling Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya to also bank on.

On the other side, the likes of Frank Makarati, Moyo twins Elvis and Kevin, Tanaka Shandirwa, Eli ILunga and Emmanuel Jalai are certainly going to rise to the occasion.

“It’s another big game and we are very much hopeful for a good result. We still moving as a team and hunting for positive results” said Mangombe.

— @FungaiMuderere