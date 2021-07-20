Big Fish appoint new COO

Sports Reporter

RETIRED national and continental boxing champion and businessman Modicai Donga’s Big Fish Promotions has appointed Sisa Moyo as its new head of operations as it seeks to become an effective player in the industry.

“Sisa Moyo is a seasoned administrator who will play a vital role in the company’s management, sponsorships, advertising and revenue streams”, Donga told Sunday Sport from his base in eSwatini.

Moyo will be responsible for cultivating strategic corporate partnerships in a changing media landscape, where live sports and fan engagement are increasingly crucial assets for sponsors and advertisers.

Big Fish hopes to promote over 100 of the country’s top boxers, including amateur and professional pugilists. The company’s slate of championship events will be broadcast on the various social media platforms as it seeks to grow its brand and the caliber of boxers in its stable.

Moyo said: “Big Fish wants to be boxing’s most innovative and forward-thinking promotional firm, and I am truly excited for the opportunity to help expand their corporate footprint. We hope to usher local boxing back into the mainstream consciousness, and with a calculated go-to-market strategy, Big Fish will be well-positioned for future growth.”

“Her addition is indicative of Big Fish’s new direction, which will integrate the boxing and content worlds with calculated brand collaborations.”

Added Donga, “Her breadth of experience and long-standing nationwide client relationships speak volumes. We are thrilled he is joining the Big Fish team.”

Innovation has been the expected standard at Big Fish since it was established in 2008 by retired middleweight national and African champion, Modicai Donga. One of the local boxing industry’s leading promotional companies, Big Fish wants to shape, developed, and promote the careers of top boxers.

Big Fish wants to be an architect of boxing’s global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings around the world and become a leader within the boxing industry in creating unforgettable in-arena experiences for fans and embracing 21st century technological advancements to distribute world-class fights and shoulder programming across a variety of platforms.