Big names, big hitters, entertainment guaranteed in Zimbabwe Cricket T10 tournament

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

EIGHT teams, 27 matches, all at Harare Sports Club, will feature at the Zimbabwe Cricket’s inaugural T10 tournament which gets underway on Thursday. with the winner set to be crowned on 18 September.

Bulawayo Athletic Club, Harare Kings, Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club, Gladiators, Lions, Westside Cricket Club, Takashinga 1 Cricket and Takashinga 2 Cricket Club are the teams taking part in the in first tournament. Entry into all the matches will be free.

The T10 comes after the National Premier League T20 Blast was held for the top six teams in the NPL.

Lions were crowned the NPL T20 Blast champions after they held their cool at the death to clinch a thrilling final against Westside by three runs at Harare Sports Club in June.

“New level of excitement unlocked as our brand new league, Zim Domestic T10, roars to life! It’s happening from 8-18 September 2022 at Harare Sports Club. Admission: FREE,’’ posted ZC.

National team players who have just returned from a tour of Australia are expected to be part of the action in preparation for the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup to be held Down Under.

Three matches will be lined up on all the nine match days, which promises a lot of entertainment for the spectators.

