Big Zulu: Big show, bigger crowd, biggest Covid threat

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

HE performed at an astonishing 22 shows in South Africa, eSwatini and Botswana before landing at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo on Sunday, 26 December.

And on some days, he performed at three events on the same day!

It was undeniably one of the biggest shows ever held in Bulawayo in recent years, and hundreds of entertainment starved music fans thronged the Boundary Sports Bar to be a part of it!

Big Zulu arrived in the country just before midday on Sunday for a show that evening.

As many “Bulawayans” anticipated the show, his first in Bulawayo, they got a glimpse of the “big man”, born Siyabonga Nene when his promoters drove him around town.

That afternoon, he was to interact and engage with his local fans, one even gifting him with a portrait!

The show’s organisers who include a local businessman Byron Rice and Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Promotions put in the shift to guarantee a smooth event.

However, red flags have been raised after videos of the show hit social media.

According to one of the show’s organisers, Rice, Big Zulu was tested for Covid-19 on arrival at Joshua Mqabuko Airport and allowed into the country.

Rice also told Sunday News that Big Zulu was in self isolation in his native South Africa for 14 days before he travelled to Zimbabwe.

“We followed all Covid-19 protocols to the letter which included the artiste self-isolating for 14 days before he travelled to Zimbabwe as well as having him tested on arrival at the airport.

In my view, it was a very successful show and we managed to stay within the Government directive of 100 people at gatherings and we managed to limit attendance to 98 people,” Rice told Sunday News.

According to the Government: “Tourists and non-residents entering Zimbabwe must present a negative Covid-19 test result, issued no more than 48 hours before their arrival at the border, and must self-isolate for a period of 14-days at a designated address after arrival.

If you are not a Zimbabwean citizen or resident and you do not have a negative test result, or if you have Covid-19 symptoms on arrival, you will be denied entry into Zimbabwe and may be required to take a Covid-19 test at the airport.

If you test positive for Covid-19 at the airport, you will have to be quarantined in a Government-approved facility.”

While Rice said Big Zulu was self-isolating for 14 days prior to his departure for Zimbabwe, it has since been discovered that the multi-award-winning artiste held shows before coming to Zimbabwe, according to posters available online. Big Zulu began his December shows with two gigs in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day.

On the afternoon of 3 December, “inkabi” was at Dark or Blue Lounge then he was off to Prince Lounge in Stander.

The following day, he performed at five shows beginning with a trip to Soweto to Makubenjalo Restaurant then left the province for Mpumalanga where he performed at a private wedding, the Mpumalanga Cultural Experience, Chillas Club Lounge and Fish House Lifestyle in Limpopo.

On 5 December, the prolific performer was back in Gauteng province where he performed at The Hangout in Pretoria before heading to Johannesburg for a show at Jojo Rooftop and 6 December found him at Club 28 in Yeoville.

On 10 December, Big Zulu performed at the PMB Shisanyama Picnic and at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg before heading to Botswana the following day.

On 13 December, he was at Club 28 in Yeoville then performed at three different venues on 16 December namely Newcastle Spin City, Andi’s Corner and Huntersfield Stadium.

On 18 December, the artiste performed at Sterkfontein Dam in Durban, eSkhaleni Lifestyle in Nazareth and Stanger Prince Lounge.

A day later, Big Zulu was performing at Sibebe resort in eSwatini before a 23 December event at the So What Lounge.

Sunday News can also reveal that in the VVIP section alone where tickets were US$50, scores of people were packed there.

Reports from sources who attended the show, say there were more people in the VVIP and VIP sections than were in the general populace where tickets went for US$10.

The show itself began way after the 2100hrs curfew imposed with Roki first to take to the stage at 10pm.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Bulawayo province spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said if laws were broken then punitive action will be taken.

He said the law was clear about what should be done under Covid-19 regulations and anyone found on the wrong side of the law would be dealt with.

“If anyone has broken the law, then they will be dealt with accordingly.

No one is above the law and it will take its course when people stray.

The Government has been very clear about uploading Covid-19 regulations and as the police force, we will not hesitate to enforce these laws,” Inspector Ncube told Sunday News.

“As it stands, there have been no amendments to Covid-19 regulations and every citizen must adhere or face arrest,” he added.

Inspector Ncube said investigations will be instituted and if the organisers are found to have defied Covid-19 regulations or any of the country’s laws then action will be taken.

He also called on citizens to refrain from masking up only to evade arrest but to do so as a conscious effort at staying healthy and safe from infection.

A number of entertainment spots in the city have been having shows during the festive season, and such shows run into the dead of the night, which is a violation of Covid-19 rules. @RealSimbaJemwa