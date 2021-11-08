Bill Antonio gets nod for World Cup Qualifiers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS youngster, Bill Antonio has been drafted into the Zimbabwe senior national football squad for the last two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe face South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Thursday before they round things off with an encounter against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Antonio was included in the Warriors squad after the withdrawal of Leicester City midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise who is out of the match against South Africa but he is hopeful of making it for the home fixture against Ethiopia.

Ipswich Town striker, Macauley Bonne also turned down yet another invitation to represent Zimbabwe. Bonne’s club gave bizarre reasons for him being able to join the Warriors. Bonne’s club indicated, in an email sent to Warriors team manger Wellington Mpandare last Friday that the player could not travel since the weather in Southern Africa was not suitable for his condition.

Indications are however that Bonne is keen on representing Zimbabwe at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Antonio, an upper sixth student at Prince Edward School joined the Warriors camp on Sunday after playing 90 minutes for Dynamos in their 1-0 win over Yadah in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played the National Sports Stadium. The youngster has scored two goals for Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Antonio’s call up means that there are now three Dynamos players in the Warriors squad for the two matches, the others being goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and defender Godknows Murwira. Meanwhile, the locally based Warriors depart for South Africa on Monday afternoon where they will connect with those based in Mzansi. Players domiciled overseas, in Tanzania and Zambia are flying straight to South Africa.

The Warriors will have their first training session on Tuesday and with not enough time to prepare for the match against Bafana Bafana, caretaker coach Norman Mapeza could go for two sessions in one day. Zimbabwe will on Wednesday have a feel of the FNB Stadium, a day before they take on their neighbours at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue under floodlights. With just a point secured from the 0-0 draw against South Africa, Zimbabwe are at the bottom of Group G. Mapeza will no doubt use the two matches to prepare for Afcon as they are out of contention for making it to the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum) Defenders: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders) Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

