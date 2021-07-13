Billiat Carling Black Label Cup votes hit 94k mark

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH two weeks to go before the Carling Black Label Cup, the Zimbabwean duo of Khama Billiat as well as Willard Katsande are set to start for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates on 1 August.

Billiat had as of Monday received 94 0039 votes, up from the 83 506 he had last week. Katsande on the other hand had 43 561 votes, which is an improvement from the 37 751 he had a week ago.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune is the most voted for player in this year’s Carling Black Label Cup with 155 208 votes followed by Serbian striker Samir Nurković who has been voted for 151 758 times.

The increase in the votes comes despite a ban on alcohol sales in South Africa, which was initially announced President Cyril Ramaphosa on 27 June as part of new Covid-19 measures as Mzansi faces a third wave of the novel virus. Ramaphosa on Sunday further extended the freeze on the selling of alcohol.

When the ban in the selling of alcohol was announced last week, Carling Black Label South Africa encouraged those who might have still had the unique code caps lying around at home to make use of them to vote.

That call seems to have been heeded as supporters of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates continue voting for their favourite players to start at Orlando Stadium come 1 August.

@Mdawini_29