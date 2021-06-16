Billiat gains 14k votes, remains in Kaizer Chiefs starting line up for Carling Black Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN forward, Khama Billiat has gained 14 110 votes as he remains in the Kaizer Chiefs starting line up for the Carling Black Label clash against Orlando Pirates on 1 August.

According to voting figures released on Monday, Billiat now has 34 455 votes. Last week, 20 345. The 30-year-old Zimbabwean remains the third best voted for Kaizer Chiefs player ahead of the pre-season clash between the Soweto giants.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is still the most popular player with his votes now standing at 60 046, up from the 37 172 he had last week while Serbian striker Samir Nurković is second with 55 433. Last week, Nurković had 33 339 votes.

Just as it was the case last week, Amakhosi players lead the way in terms of the highest number of votes with Khune, Nurković and Billiat occupying the top three positions. Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has the highest votes for the Buccaneers at 28 876, up from 17 482 last week. Ofori is followed by striker Zakhele Lepasa on 27 815 votes with defender Happy Jele on 22 118.

There is still no sign of Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja in the Pirates starting lineup. Dzvukamanja found the going tough in his debut season for the Sea Robbers after joining them from the now defunct Bidvest Wits in September last year.

Meanwhile, there has been a change in date and venue for the Carling Cup with the match now to be played at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday 1 August. Initially, the fixture was scheduled for the FNB Stadium on Saturday 31 July.

It is the first time that the match between the Soweto giants is not taking place at the FNB Stadium. The shift was necessitated by the need to avoid a clash with a Springboks versus the British and Irish Lions encounter at FNB Stadium.

The pre-season exhibition football match between the two Soweto giants has been moved to Orlando Stadium, with a 5pm kick-off, a day after the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions lock horns at FNB Stadium.

Pirates won the 2019 edition of the Carling Black Label Cup with a 2-0 triumph over Chiefs. The Sea Robbers have won the fixture five times while Chiefs have beaten their Soweto rivals three times.

In 2020, the Carling Black Label Cup did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the fixture is making a return, albeit behind closed doors but fans of the two teams have been given more powers to influence the game.

Fans will this year not only get to choose the line ups, they will decide on the captain of their respective team on the day, the formation to be used, who takes the first penalty to be awarded to their team during the game, make live substitutions on Twitter and also choose the Man of the Match. – @Mdawini_29