Binga development initiatives begin to positively impact local population

Significant strides by the government in implementing life-changing projects aimed at addressing infrastructure and socio-economic gaps in Binga, Matabeleland North province, are beginning to positively impact the population in the district.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere this during the post Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

He said a report by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Lovemore Matuke indicated that locals in Binga had benefited from employment creation, correct information dissemination in local languages on development programs and projects implemented by the Second Republic, improved road trafficability and water supply for domestic, industrial and agricultural use.

The formerly marginalised district had also recorded improved food and nutrition security while enjoying enhanced social services. President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered the Binga Development Initiatives to address the evident infrastructure and socio-economic gaps after he visited and addressed a rally at Siabuwa Growth Point in March 2022.

The initiatives are in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind towards the vision to attain an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“To that end, 21 Binga Development Initiatives were identified and implementation began in earnest thereafter. An assessment exercise was undertaken during the period 12 to 26 November, 2023. The exercise covered Sizemba, Tyuunga, Nsungwale, Siabuwa, Mujere, Manjolo and Bulawayo Kraal in Binga North Constituency and Lusulu and Chuuzya in Binga South Constituency,” said Dr Muswere.

“Sampled sectors included education, health, energy, publicity and broadcasting, agriculture, public housing, water and sanitation, information communication technology, governance, empowerment, transport and national registry services.”

Major projects undertaken in the district include the rehabilitation of Lubimbi-Mswazi road, the Binga Airstrip, refurbishment of the Binga District Hospital mortuary, rehabilitation of the Binga Hospital Mothers’ Shelter, establishment of the Twasumpuka Community Radio Station, the rehabilitation of the Binga Craft Centre and installation of an electricity transformer at Manjolo.

Binga High School had internet connectivity installed to facilitate e-learning, the Binga Border Post was established, senior appointments in Government made, national identification documents issued to all in need, while fishing rigs were delivered to the district.

“Outstanding projects are being accelerated to ensure that no one and no place is left behind. During the assessment exercise most beneficiaries testified to the positive impact on socio-economic development of the district and livelihoods as a result of the implementation of theinitiatives,” said Dr Muswere. – New Ziana