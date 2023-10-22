Binga man found with 93 snares, not snakes

In our Sunday News issue today, we published a story headlined “Binga man found with 93 snakes in granary”.

It has since come to our attention that the man who was arrested was found with 93 wire snares and not snakes. The story was initially published by our sister paper, Umthunywa in IsiNdebele and translated into English for our publication.

Matabeleland North province police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda said the police statement to the media indicated that the accused, Million Mukombwe was found with snares and not snakes.

Inspector Banda said Mukombwe was arrested after police got a tip off from members of the public.

“Police in Matabeleland North would like to confirm the arrest of Mukombwe Million, aged 42, of Chief Pashu in Binga for being found with 197 plants of dagga measuring atlesst 20 cm tall each. He was also found in possession of class one snares (not snakes). Following a tip off the police in Kamativi approached the accused who then led to the recovery of the aforementioned dagga plants that were in his home garden as well as snares that were in his granary in his homestead. The accused person indicated that he used the snares to catch ginea fowls, rabbits and bush bucks. He appeared before the Hwange magistrate court, Dete circuit on 16 October 2023 where he pleaded guilty to the two counts and was remanded in custody to 25 October awaiting sentence. As police we would like to advise our valued community to desist from engaging in drug peddling and poaching lest they lose their lives when attacked by vicious game,” he said.

We wish to apologise to the Binga community, police and other stakeholders for the inconvenience caused. -Editor